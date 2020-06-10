(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines chapter of Black Lives Matter has issued five new demands for Iowa’s leaders. Four are for Iowa state lawmakers and the fifth is for Governor Kim Reynolds. The organization wants lawmakers to reject a bill that it says legalizes corporal punishment in public schools. It also wants passage of a proposal banning police chokeholds, permission for the Iowa Attorney General to investigate police misconduct, and it wants a prohibition on the rehiring of police officers who were fired for misconduct. They want a meeting with Reynolds.
(Clermont, IA) -- Authorities in Fayette County say two women from West Union have died while tubing on the Turkey River. Sixty-four-year-old Sharon Kahn and 44-year-old Vicki K. Hodges both drowned after going over a small dam Monday afternoon. A passerby called the sheriff’s office after hearing someone call for help. Emergency responders pulled the women out of the water and attempted life-saving procedures, but they were dead by the time they arrived at a hospital in nearby West Union.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Authorities had been looking for 29-year-old Cameron Marchant for more than a year. Now, he’s finally in custody. Marchant was a suspect in a home invasion robbery when a man was shot. He was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of attempted murder, burglary and willful injury. The home invasion robbery happened in May of last year. Investigators say Marchant and another man came into a home through the window and during the burglary a resident was shot in the leg.
(Oelwein, IA) -- Several areas of Iowa have reported issues with flooding while the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal dumps rain on the Hawkeye State. The National Weather Service says it has received reports of two-to-five inches of rain. The largest report came from Oelwein where five-and-a-quarter inches were measures. Multiple roads in the town were reported to be underwater while gusty winds had damaged trees. The worst problems were in central and eastern Iowa, basically east of Interstate 35. Weather experts say this was the second time in 120 years that a storm from the Gulf Coast made it all the way to Iowa. Western Iowa will be getting rainfall today (Wednesday) from a separate system.