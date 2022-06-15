(Sidney, IA) -- State officials are investigating a fatal traffic crash in southwest Iowa in which a county deputy lost his life. The Iowa State Patrol confirms they’re investigating the crash Tuesday that killed 37-year-old Fremont County Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Richardson was traveling northbound on Highway 275 -- about five miles south of Sidney -- when his vehicle collided with a southbound combine driven by 64-year-old James Groff. The combine was wider than the lane and Richardson struck one of the front tires, according to the State Patrol.
(Davenport, IA) – A former police officer in Eldridge, just north of the Quad Cities, has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor. The Eldridge Police Department asked the Iowa D-C-I to investigate the case, in which 24-year-old officer Andrew Patrick Denoyer was suspected of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl. Denoyer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three felony counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Sentencing is scheduled for July 29th.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Spencer man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on a gun charge. Forty-one-year-old Demetrius Wright was not allowed to have a gun after a conviction on a domestic abuse charge in 2017, and judges in Iowa and Florida had issued protective orders against him. According to the U-S Attorney’s Office, Wright had someone else buy him a pistol last year and he displayed the gun in a video, to send a threat to someone. Then, last August, authorities say Wright took a semi-automatic handgun that someone else had used in a shooting, to try to keep police from finding the weapon.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Dozens of Farm Service Agency offices across Iowa are seeking new employees. Matt Russell, the Iowa F-S-A director, says they’re hiring for a host of positions in dozens of Iowa communities. There are 97 F-S-A offices statewide, nearly one in every county, and Russell says the need is great for new workers. There was a big hiring push in 1985 after the new farm and conservation bills, and many of those people are now retiring. You can learn more about the job opportunities at your county’s nearest Farm Service Agency office or visit U-S-A-Jobs-dot-gov.