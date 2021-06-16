(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A 20-year-old Iowa man faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three family members. Cedar Rapids police officers found the victims Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a-m when they responded to a call. Alexander Jackson is in custody at the Linn County Jail. Authorities have identified the victims as 61-year-old Jan Perry Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Ferne Jackson, and 19-year-old Sabrina Hana Jackson. Investigators say they are the suspect’s parents and sister.
(Lake City, IA) -- The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office says it appears that a malfunctioning fan ignited sawdust Tuesday afternoon, starting a fire that heavily damaged a plant in Lake City. Fire crews were called to Dobson Pipe Organ Builders at about 4:00 p-m. A portion of the building’s wall collapsed while firefighters were working and witnesses say the inside appears to have been destroyed. Only one person was injured and the extent of those injuries hasn’t been reported. Dobson makes organs for churches, schools, and private customers worldwide.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa farmers aren’t the only ones being hurt by the state’s widespread drought conditions. Some business ventures are being impacted dramatically. The Seven Oaks tubing and floating business near Boone is still operating, but it’s being forced to make accommodations. A spokesman says they have to pay a lot more attention to water levels for the customers who arrive seeking a two-to-four-hour float on the river. General Manager Joel Bryan says if northern Iowa doesn’t get more rain in the next few weeks, there might not be enough water to float on. Water depth is estimated now at one-to-two feet.
(Washington, DC) -- Businesses who refuse to disclose details about their programs could find themselves without federal funding after a bill back by U-S Senator Joni Ernst. The Iowa Republican says the new law targets companies associated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Ernst says there’s no reason for Iowa taxpayers to fund organizations that don’t follow federal laws. The bill is called the Stop the Outlay of Payments – or STOP, Act. It comes as members of Congress are wanting to investigate the Wuhan lab where some think the coronavirus may have escaped into the general population, causing the worldwide pandemic.