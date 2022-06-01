(Mondamin, IA) -- The search for a missing woman on the Missouri River is now a criminal investigation. K-E-T-V reports that authorities believe alcohol use played a role in the Sunday night sinking of the boat in the Missouri River near Monadmin, Iowa. The city’s fire chief says the boat has been recovered, but the unidentified 20-year-old woman is still missing. Authorities do NOT believe she survived.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A new program at the University of Northern Iowa could help ease the state’s teacher shortage by allowing paraeducators to become certified teachers without leaving their current jobs. All classes for the two-year program, called the Purple Pathway for Paraeducators, will be offered online outside of normal work hours. Colleen Mulholland, dean of the U-N-I College of Education, says more schools are looking within their own classrooms to develop new teachers. She says paras have experience in the classroom that makes them good candidates to become new teachers. Applications for the program will be accepted starting this week.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Health experts are encouraging Iowans to make sure their children are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations before summer vacation starts. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control expanded its recommendations for booster doses to include children who are five to eleven years old. Mike Brownlee, chief pharmacy officer at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, says kids should be fully vaccinated -- and boosted -- before heading off to summer activities. Brownlee says state data show just about a quarter of the state’s five-to-eleven-year-olds are fully vaccinated, and COVID cases are rising across the country. Federal health officials recommend children get the booster shot five months after their last dose, or three months after if they are immunocompromised.
(Washington, DC) -- A 13-year-old from eastern Iowa has made it through the first three rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Edith Dawson just finished Eighth grade in Mount Vernon. She correctly spelled the word for the Korean alphabet in the opening round of the National Spelling Bee. In the second round, she was asked to give another word that means hackneyed. She correctly answered: “Trite.” In the third round, Dawson spelled Tutelary (TOOT-uh-lure-ee) and she will be among the spellers in today’s (Wednesday's) Quarterfinals.