(Des Moines, IA) -- After the pandemic hit to the Iowa economy a year ago, state tax receipts now are soaring. The state's fiscal year ends June 30th. Net tax revenue for the state of Iowa in the past 11 months is more than seven-point-three billion dollars. That's about a billion dollars more than the same 11 month period in the previous fiscal year. Consumer spending is up. Sales and use tax payments to the State of Iowa jumped 10 percent from July through the end of last month. Corporate income tax payments to the state more than doubled and personal income tax payments were up nearly 16 percent.
(Omaha, NE). -- Economic recovery from the pandemic further accelerated in Iowa during May, but the numbers fell slightly for the Midwest region, according to a survey of business leaders and supply managers in the nine states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the April numbers showed record growth and while Iowa continued to display its momentum to dig out, the region's progress slipped a bit. Almost one-third of supply managers identified soaring input prices as the greatest economic challenge of the year for their firms. Even with a surging manufacturing sector, Goss says Midwest manufacturers added jobs at only a modest pace. The survey points to very strong growth for the next three to six months and Goss projects the Midwest region's economy will be back to pre-COVID levels in the first quarter of 2022.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Forecasters say Iowa's rollercoaster weather will see temperatures rocket back into the 80s and 90s this week after frosty lows dropped into the 30s just last week. The return to summery heat means more worries about drought as the recent rains weren't enough to reverse months of dry weather. Adam Hartman, a meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center, says the ground remains very arid, despite several downpours. "When you have heavy rainfall in a very short period of time, it doesn't allow the soils enough time to absorb that moisture," Hartman says, "Instead you actually get more runoff than absorption." The drought started last summer and the latest U-S Drought Monitor map shows most of Iowa remains in the categories of abnormally dry, moderate drought, or extreme drought. Meteorologist Dennis Todey (TOD-ee), director of the U-S-D-A's Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says even with the May rains, there just isn’t enough moisture in the soil for plants to thrive.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Some shifts were canceled at J-B-S meatpacking plants in Marshalltown and Ottumwa Tuesday after a cyberattack on the company. An updated post on the Facebook page for the J-B-S plant in Ottumwa said the company is continuing to work through its I-T issues and no pigs will be slaughtered today (Wednesday) in Ottumwa on the first or second shift. However, shifts for other tasks within the facility in Ottumwa are still on for today. J-B-S is based in Brazil and is the world's largest meat producer. All of its beef plants were shut down Tuesday by the cyber breach. J-B-S plants that process pork -- like the two in Iowa -- had some level of disruption but weren't completely idled.