(Orange City, IA) -- A convicted sex offender from Inwood faces a new sexual assault charge. Thirty-three-year-old Justin Van Veldhuizen was arrested on his release from the state corrections system on Thursday, after serving time on an unrelated sexual assault conviction. While incarcerated, a victim came forward, and reported that Van Veldhuizen had assaulted her at a residence southwest of Rock Valley in 2007. Van Veldhuizen was taken to the Sioux County jail and was charged with two counts of sexual assault.
(Emmetsburg, IA) -- A bar owner in rural Palo Alto County is facing multiple felony charges as a part of an investigation by state and local law enforcement agencies. Sixty-one-year-old Ronald Dean Smith owned and operated Molly Maguire’s Pub from a rural address seven miles east of Emmetsburg, near the town of Cylinder. Smith is charged with four felonies, which include Ongoing Criminal Conduct, Fraudulent Sales Practices over ten-thousand dollars, Sales Tax Evasion, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, to go along with 4 misdemeanor counts. Smith was booked into the Palo Alto County Jail with a cash only bond set at 50-thousand dollars.
(Washington, DC) -- A bipartisan advisory panel has recommended that the House Ethics Committee dismiss its review of third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne's stock trades. Last year, a watchdog group called the Campaign Legal Center accused seven House members -- including Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines -- of failing to report stock trades. The purchases and sales of stock were related to retirement accounts for Axne and her husband as well as 529 investment accounts for their children’s college expenses. Axne says she and her husband left the investment decisions to account managers and didn’t execute or direct any stock trades themselves -- and Axne didn’t realize she was required to file public reports about any account activity. The bipartisan board that reviews ethics complaints has unanimously voted to recommend that all allegations against Axne be dismissed.
(Ames, IA) -- The next must-have hot commodity for Iowa State University fans and graduates could be a cool glass of I-S-U-grown and produced wine. Jennie Savits, an enology program specialist at the I-S-U-based Midwest Grape and Wine Industry Institute, says they have several hundred bottles of the very first runs of a red, a white and a blush under a brand-new Iowa State label. The grapes were grown at the Iowa State Horticulture Research Station north of Ames. Savits says the bottles are labeled in cardinal and gold and feature the Ames campus’ landmark campanile, but don’t bother looking for them at your nearest grocery or liquor store. She says for now they’re only available in the Iowa State Community.