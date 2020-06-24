(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is said to be investigating the source of what are called petroleum sheens on the Raccoon River. Booms have been placed in the river downstream to contain the problem. State officials reported a discharge near Principal Park in Des Moines and citizens reported the petroleum sheens on the Raccoon and Des Moines River Monday afternoon. The discharged was traced back to a storm sewer and now workers with the city and the state agency tracking it through the stormwater connection system.
(Waterloo, IA) -- The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration says its inspection didn’t uncover any violations at the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Waterloo. At least five employees died after contracting COVID-19. The inspection of the plant was closed earlier this month with no sanctions against the company. Black Hawk County officials and plant workers have claimed there wasn’t adequate personal protective equipment available and they weren’t to social distance on the job. Tyson officials say they have made many improvements since March.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Attorney is resisting calls for his resignation. Opponents claim Jerry Vander Sanden is out of touch when it comes to racial justice. They point to an editorial he wrote denying that arrest disparities actually show the system is racist and his clearing of an officer in a shooting three-and-a-half years ago. Vander Sanden cleared Officer Lucas Jones without hearing the victim’s side of the story. The county attorney says he is open to having a dialogue and he has taken part in many roundtable discussions on race. He has held the office for 10 years.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A new date has been set for the bench trial for a man accused of killing his former girlfriend. The trial for Jordan Henry was originally supposed to start in April, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed most cases. Now, it’s on the court docket for July 21st in Woodbury County. Investigators say Henry strangled Elizabeth Bockholt in a Sioux City hotel room, then set the room on fire in an attempt to cover up the crime. The defense will claim insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication at trial.