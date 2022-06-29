(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is asking the state courts to lift an injunction that has prevented a so-called fetal heartbeat law from taking effect. The law, passed in 2018, would ban abortions in Iowa after the sixth week of a pregnancy. In a written statement, Reynolds said after Friday’s U-S Supreme Court’s historic ruling that overturned Roe-V-Wade, now is the time to stand up for the unborn. Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst (KON-first) points to a recent Des Moines Register Iowa Poll that found 57 percent of Iowans support abortion rights. Konfrst says she wouldn’t be surprised if Reynolds reconvenes the legislature in the next few months if the Iowa court rulings don’t go her way.
(Ft. Dodge, IA) -- Iowa law enforcement officers are launching a special traffic enforcement program as we approach the holiday weekend. State Trooper Paul Gardner is a public resource officer based in Fort Dodge and says this Independence Day is expected to break travel records, so the roads will be very busy. They’ll specifically be targeting intoxicated drivers and speeders, and reminding everyone to buckle up and put their phones down. Gardner says those who are imbibing to celebrate the holiday need to remember not to get behind the wheel, but to instead call a cab, a friend, or an Uber. The Iowa D-O-T says seven people were killed in motor vehicle crashes statewide over the Fourth of July holiday last year.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A group of clinicians from Sioux City’s Air National Guard 185th refueling wing has been training together at the Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, Georgia this past week. First Lieutenant Amber Franco says it’s the first time since 2019 that members of the 185th medical group have been able to get together to knock out a good portion of their annual training requirements. The pandemic, along with worldwide deployments and financial constraints, has kept them from training together as a group for more than three years. The training in Georgia provided a variety of scenarios, including mass casualty training.
(Shenandoah, IA) -- Unexpected patrons have occupied a restroom at a Page County park near Shenandoah -- black widow spiders. County conservation director John Schwab says crews discovered a large cluster of the venomous spiders at Pioneer Park during regular restroom maintenance. While the black widow is common throughout the country, Schwab says 20 to 30 of them in the same building was concerning. The interior and exterior of the restroom building is being treated, and Schwab advises park patrons to steer clear of it. They hope to have the spiders removed by the end of the week.