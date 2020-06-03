(Des Moines, IA) -- Hundreds of Iowa protesters spent a fifth night in Des Moines marching for justice and George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police last week. The latest demonstration was the most peaceful, with none of the rioting and looting which has followed in the past. At one point, about a thousand people lined the lawn of Terrace Hill. Leaders of the rally asked police to stand in solidarity with them by taking off their riot gear -- and many did. Activities ended with a small group standing at the state Capitol a little before 11:30 p-m.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa State Representative Ashley Hinson has won the Republican primary in the First Congressional District. She received nearly 80 percent of the vote after getting the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Hinson's win over businessman Thomas Hansen earns her the right to meet incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer in the November election.
(Hull, IA) -- Iowa Senator Randy Feenstra says he will "remain focused on plans to deliver results for the families, farmers and communities of Iowa." Feenstra won Tuesday's Republican primary in the state's 4th District. In a formal statement, he said it is important to keep the district from landing "in the hands of Nancy Pelosi and her liberal allies in Congress." Feenstra pledged to get back to work immediately after defeating incumbent Republican Congressman Steve King.
(Davenport, IA) -- Authorities in Davenport say they have linked seven heavily-armed men to shootings the wounded two people, including a police officer, during this week’s unrest. The men are all local and between the ages of 27 and 34. Investigators say they were responsible for some of the worst violence starting Sunday night that led Scott County to impose a curfew. Davenport police say they are still investigating the deaths of a woman who was shot while leaving a protest outside a Walmart store and a man who was found near the area where those suspects exchanged gunfire with police. The names haven’t been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa law enforcement agencies and city officials say organized agitators are behind much of the violence seen this week. They say those individuals infiltrated many Iowa protests inciting violence in connection with what were intended to be peaceful events. Hundreds of people marched to the law of the governor’s mansion Tuesday on the fifth night of protests. Authorities say there have been clashes with police in Des Moines, Coralville, Waterloo and Sioux City. Two people were shot to death Sunday in Davenport and two others wounded, including a police officer who was ambushed early Monday. The protests were over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 20 more deaths due to COVID-19. Testing turned up 264 positive results Tuesday, running the state’s total to just under 20 thousand. Five-hundred-58 people have died of the virus and 11-thousand-556 have officially recovered. A record five-thousand-39 Iowans were tested Monday, according to the latest report. State health officials say Iowa has more than 35 hundred inpatient beds and 523 I-C-U beds available right now.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is defending the president’s Monday visit to a church near the White House, saying it can be “OK” to clear out peaceful protesters in certain cases. The Iowa Republican told C-N-N he supports the right to demonstrate but understands the need to respond to security concerns. President Trump has been harshly criticized for the action which cleared the way for a photo opportunity. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who oversees the church, said she received no advance notice of the president’s visit and she was “outraged” by the scene.