(Sioux Center, IA) -- U-S Senator Tom Cotton, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, railed against the Biden Administration's approach to border security and China during a speech in northwest Iowa Tuesday night. Cotton said, “It’s time to lower the boom on China.” The harshest criticism from the Arkansas Republican was aimed at critical race theory. He said if the party wins next year’s mid-term elections, it can put the brakes on the Biden agenda. Cotton spoke to about 150 people at a G-O-P fundraiser in Sioux Center.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Nobody wants it, but some parts of Iowa may find out what the Fourth of July is like without fireworks. National distributors are reporting a shortage due to shipping delays from China. One Iowa supplier says he was able to stay ahead of the problem by ordering in bulk following last year. Even if your favorite fireworks stand has the products you want, get ready to pay a little more. Prices have been pushed higher while the demand is outpacing the supply. Shipping costs are higher for those operating the fireworks stands.
(Onawa, IA) -- The attorney for a convicted killer in Monona County is telling the judge his client should get a reduced sentence. Jay Lee Neubaum was 17 years old when he shot the victim to death last year. Five witnesses gave testimony at a hearing this week. Neubaum was tried and convicted as an adult for shooting Joseph Hopkins to death. A psychiatrist told the court Neubaum is immature mentally. He faces a sentence of up to 50 years in prison for his conviction on a charge of second-degree murder. The judge will take the testimony into account when determining Neubaum’s sentence.
(Davenport, IA) -- Davenport city officials are in the middle of deciding how high a flood protection wall should be. In spring 2019 the Mississippi River topped 22 feet, broke through barriers, and swept through the city. Davenport citizens are supporting a permanent solution like a land berm in place of a flood wall. Scientists are telling local officials Davenport will see floodwaters reach 27 feet in the next century. That is significant because at 22 feet water from the Mississippi River flows onto River Drive in the Village of East Davenport and tops seawalls at Lindsay Park.