(Des Moines, IA) -- Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley easily won his primary race as he seeks an eighth term. Jim Carlin, a Republican state senator from Sioux City, had challenged Grassley in Tuesday’s primary. It was the first time Grassley faced a primary opponent since winning a seat in the senate in 1980. Retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken will face Grassley in the General Election. Franken won the Democratic Party’s U-S Senate nomination with a double-digit victory over former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.
(Osceola, IA) -- Governor Reynolds has signed a bill into law that lifts the cap on the amount of alcohol Iowa distilleries may produce. Reynolds went to the Revelton Distillery in Osceola for the signing ceremony. Rob Taylor and his wife, Christi, own the distillery -- he says the bill will allow native distilleries to expand, as they’ve been restricted to producing 16-hundred barrels of bourbon and whiskey each year. The bill also deals with a wide range of state liquor control issues. It creates Sunday sales parity for all retail licenses, and it modernizes the process for applying for, renewing, and paying for liquor licenses.
(Washington, DC) -- A 54-year-old Sioux City man has reached a plea deal on charges connected to the riot at the U-S Capitol on January Sixth of 2021. Kenneth Rader (Ray-der) has pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing at a capitol building. Three other counts Rader was charged with will be dropped. He’s also agreed to pay 500 dollars in restitution as his share of the nearly one-and-a-half million dollars in damage caused to the Capitol during the riot. Sentencing has been set for September Ninth at noon.
(Clarion, IA) -- A field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension says so far, the corn and soybean crops are coming in strong. Angie Rieck-Hinz from I-S-U Extension’s office in Clarion says a lot of corn is already at the V-4 stage and that the most advanced beans are V-2 or V-3. She says seeds planted in the last week or ten days are just coming out of the ground. Recent rains flooded some central Iowa fields, and Rieck-Hinz says wind and dust blowing cost some farmers soybeans. She says some farmers will have to replant those crops lost to flooding or the wind and dust.