(Des Moines, IA) -- The World Pork Expo returns to the Iowa State Fairgrounds today (Wednesday) after a three-year absence. The trade show for Iowa pork producers and others runs through Friday, featuring seminars and new technology. Organizers say they will have safety and health measures in place. Admission is 20 dollars at the gate for anyone 12 or older. More than 20-thousand producers and agriculture professionals from all over the world are expected to attend.
(West Union, IA) -- A 27-year-old Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide charges. Kelli Jo Michael admitted hitting a teenager riding his moped three years ago. Fourteen-year-old Kaiden Estling was killed. Michael admits she was driving recklessly when she rear-ended the victim near the town of Fayette. She was arrested last summer and now faces up to 10 years in prison. Michael’s sentencing is set for July 12th. As part of the plea agreement, she will pay the victim’s family 150-thousand dollars in restitution. The family is also suing her in a civil court action.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says its troopers have reported some of the most dangerous driving behaviors in the patrol’s 85-year history. Traffic enforcement officials say they are cracking down on speeders, drunk drivers and people distracted by their cell phones between now and the weekend. Even when the coronavirus pandemic reduced traffic volume by 12 percent in the Hawkeye State, traffic fatalities went up last year. Patrols will be increased starting today (Wednesday) and lasting through Saturday. The goal is to keep Iowa traffic fatalities below 300 this year.
(Huxley, IA) -- A mother of three children says crime is getting worse in her mobile home park in Huxley and nobody is doing anything about it. Carly Palmer and her three children live in a trailer at Sunnybrook mobile home park. Residents there have complained about raw sewage, gunshots and flying axes in recent months. Palmer says her neighbor is sub-leading his mobile home to dangerous people. She recounts one incident where police arrived, two men who weren’t living there came out covered in blood, and a woman was screaming for her life. Huxley police say they have responded to multiple calls at the location. Palmer tells K-C-C-I television she no longer feels safe there.