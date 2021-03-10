Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Clearing and windy. High 78F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.