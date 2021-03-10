(Des Moines, IA) -- The trial of a reporter arrested at the protest in Des Moines could wrap up today (Wednesday). Des Moines Register reporter, Andrea Sahouri (suh-HO-ree) testified Tuesday she was trying to move away from police when she was pepper-sprayed and arrested. Prosecutors say she should have left after officers gave the order for protesters to disperse. Sahouri testified that she never heard the order and was just doing her job.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says invasive zebra mussels have been confirmed in aquarium products sold in Iowa at some aquarium supply stores and pet stores. The products are moss (Marimo) balls, which are commonly sold in pet stores to help absorb harmful nutrients in the water and limit the growth of undesirable algae in home aquariums. Pet stores across the nation, including Iowa, have removed the product from their shelves. The D-N-R. urges aquarium owners to not purchase this product from stores or online. If you have bought this item in the last month, place the Marimo ball in a sealable plastic bag and freeze for at least 24 hours or place the moss ball in boiling water for at least one full minute.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican lawmakers are blasting Ames school officials for material used in a Black Lives Matter Week of Action in the district. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann (COUGH-man) of Wilton specifically cites online resources for teachers that classify voter I-D laws as voter suppression. Kaufmann says students are being indoctrinated when educators present only one side of the story. G-O-P lawmakers called four officials from the Ames district to the statehouse for a House Oversight Committee hearing. Representative Rick Olson, a Democrat from Des Moines, says he didn’t hear anything coming from the table that the Ames school district did something wrong or illegal. The hearing lasted nearly two hours.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A 24-year-old Westgate man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a four-week-old child. Dean Alan Hettinger was taking care of the child when he was hurt. Hettinger was found guilty by a Fayette County jury of child endangerment resulting in death. The baby, Holten Smith, was hospitalized three years ago when he began having seizures. He died a month later at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Doctors found bleeding in the child’s brain and an autopsy discovered 36 rib fractures. Hettinger faces a mandatory life sentence – plus 50 years for the child endangerment conviction.