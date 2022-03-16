(Des Moines, IA) -- Gun safety advocates say Iowa schools need to focus on preventing gun violence after a 15-year-old was shot and killed outside East High School in Des Moines last week. Sierra Pilate is an 18-year-old senior at East High. She says most students at the school don’t feel safe, and that schools need to offer more training for staff rather than just relying on school resource officers or police. Pilate spoke at a news conference organized by an East High graduate and a lawmaker who taught at the school for 40 years. Six teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Jose David Lopez.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are co-sponsoring a bill to update forecasting technology and communications equipment in the National Weather Service. The bill comes after delays in issuing tornado warnings on March 5th during the deadly storm outbreak. The delays were due primarily to a damaged fiber optic cable. National Weather Service staff came up with a work-around and a warning that a tornado was likely to hit near Winterset was issued 20 minutes in advance.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent has passed out of an Iowa Senate committee -- but it may not be needed after similar legislature passed the U-S Senate. Iowa Senator Jeff Reichmann of Montrose is an ex-Marine who was stationed in Hawaii for five years and says he liked that it is one of the states that has Standard Time year-round. The state action will be unnecessary if the U-S House passes the Senate’s Sunshine Protection Act and if it's signed into law.
(Forest City, IA) -- Winnebago Industries is celebrating its 500-thousandth motor home. The company began in 1958 in Forest City as Modernistic Industries selling travel trailers, and then changed the name to Winnebago in 1960. The first motorhome rolled out of the factory in 1967 -- and the 500-thousandth motor home that rolled off the line Tuesday was a Revel model that was introduced four years ago. The company in recent years has expanded to make many other products, and moved its corporate headquarters from Forest City to Eden Prairie, Minnesota in August of 2021.