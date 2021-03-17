(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa House Republicans have passed legislation banning school curriculum and government agency diversity training that sponsors say “promotes divisive concepts.” Off-limit ideas would include those indicating the U-S and the state of Iowa are fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist. The training could not suggest an individual, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive – whether consciously or unconsciously. Democrats voted against the bill saying it will prevent implicit bias training and deny the existence of white privilege and systemic racism.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is a co-sponsor of a bill extending the Paycheck Protection Program for two months. The Iowa Republican says she has heard from many small businesses in her district who have been able to keep their doors open and workers employed because of the P-P-P. The measure also gives the Small Business Administration an additional 30 days to fully process loan applications received before the May 31st deadline. Hinson says the bill is common-sense legislation with bipartisan support. She says it will help Iowans make it through the pandemic.
(Ankeny, IA) -- Construction starts next month on the new 31-thousand square-foot headquarters for Ankeny-based Pet Parents. The company says the six-and-a-half-million-dollar project could also mean at least 28 new full-time jobs over the next three years. Pet Parents makes products for dogs and cats like chew toys and blankets. It sells those products online and in pet stores nationwide. The company has been acknowledged as one of the five-thousand fastest-growing businesses in the U-S. Founded in 2016, it has doubled its revenue each year – and that brought on the need for more space.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The awards keep pouring in for Iowa Hawkeyes senior Luka Garza. The six-11 center has been named to the A-P All-America first team for the second straight year. Garza was a unanimous choice after averaging 23-point-seven points-a-game, to go with eight-point-eight rebounds and one-point-seven blocks in each contest. He led the Hawkeyes to a 21-and-8 record and a number-two seed in the N-C-A-A Basketball Tournament that starts this week.