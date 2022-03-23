(Des Moines, IA) -- The chairman of the Iowa Senate's tax-writing committee is proposing a constitutional amendment that would require a supermajority vote in the legislature to raise the state income tax or the sales tax. Senator Dan Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs, says this proposed constitutional amendment would provide stability in tax policy. A lobbyist for the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter, Pam Mackey Taylor, says that would make it almost impossible to raise taxes. If Dawson's proposal clears every legislative hurdle, the earliest Iowa voters would see a similar proposal for Iowa's constitution would be in the 2024 General Election ballot.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democratic lawmakers are criticizing House Republicans for proposing no budget increase for Iowa’s public universities for the third year in a row. House Republicans did say they want to give an additional 12 million dollars to the state universities for a new scholarship program. The regents asked for an additional 22-million dollars this year. Democratic Representative Sue Cahill (KAY-hill) of Marshalltown says the state schools are facing the same issues inflation issues as everyone else. She says they need more funding to have the highest quality programs for students. Republican Representative David Kerr of Morning Sun says he felt fixing the workforce shortage was a bigger priority than giving the universities more funding for their current programs.
Undated) -- There's a statewide tornado drill planned today (Wednesday) at 10 a-m as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Krull, says with the number of deadly tornadoes that have already hit Iowa in recent weeks, he hopes people will take this drill very seriously. He says practice executing your plan in the event severe weather strikes -- which will likely be happening at some point this spring and summer. He says you should find the best places to go in your own home, in your business or your school.
(Undated) -- Iowa astronaut Raja Chari is set to exit the International Space Station today (Wednesday). Chari is from Cedar Falls and a flight engineer who will go on a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk with a German team member. They will be installing a thermal system and electronics components on the outside of the space station.
The spacewalk is set to get underway around 7:50 a-m Central Time.