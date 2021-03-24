(Anamosa, IA) -- State officials plan to hold a news conference this (Wednesday) afternoon (3:00 p-m) in Anamosa to discuss the deaths of a nurse and prison guard. The Department of Corrections reported the two were killed in an attack at the prison hospital by an inmate at about 10:15 Tuesday morning. But they say they can provide only limited information about the incident since it is an ongoing investigation. The inmate was subdued as more staff responded -- but efforts to save the injured nurse and correctional officer failed. Governor Reynolds issued a written statement, offering her deepest condolences to their families, friends, and co-workers. She promised the state will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those responsible.
(Des Moines, IA) -- New penalties for those found guilty of trespassing to set up electronic surveillance equipment on someone else's property to secretly capture images or video have passed in the House. Iowa legislators have been trying to enhance trespassing laws for nearly a decade in response to undercover operations in large-scale livestock operations. Republican Representative Jarad (JAIR-ud) Klein of Keota says the bill addresses somebody that has ill intentions and wants access to somewhere where they don't have a reason to be. Critics say the bill could be used to shield those who are mistreating animals or it could prevent reporting of unsafe working conditions in Iowa meatpacking plants.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The former owner of Wayback Records in West Des Moines has lost his effort to overturn his 2019 conviction of secretly recording video of underage girls. Fifty-two-year-old Robert Kuhn had maintained the cameras were in a restroom in his store as an anti-theft device. He claimed there was insufficient evidence to support the charges he was trying to gratify his own sexual desires. He’s serving a 30-year sentence. Kuhn was caught when a teenage employee spotted the partially-concealed camera on a shelf. Investigators found a video of her and two girls who had changed clothes in that restroom.
(San Antonio, TX) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team has earned a ticket to the N-C-A-A Sweet 16 for a second straight year. The Hawkeyes took an easy 86-72 decision over Kentucky Tuesday. Guard Caitlin Clark scored 35 points, adding seven rebounds and six assists. That’s the most points by any Iowa player in the N-C-A-A Tournament in history. Iowa hit 50-percent of its 3-pointers while holding the Wildcats to 35-percent. The Hawkeyes take on number-one U-Conn Saturday in San Antonio.