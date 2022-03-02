(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Reynolds said it was like Biden and Democrats have sent us back in time to the late 70′s and early 80′s when runaway inflation was hammering families. She said the answer to inflation was less government action and cutting taxes. Reynolds also criticized the President’s foreign policy and said his actions before the Russian invasion were “too little too late.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- State Democrats say Iowa's Republican governor should have thanked President Biden for the federal pandemic relief in her response to the State of the Union. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls (Walls) of Coralville says the governor tries to take credit for a lot of the work that the Biden Administration has done when it comes to doling those federal dollars out to various agencies and organizations across our state. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights says Reynolds should have talked about unity during a moment of global crisis.
(Undated) -- State climatologist Justin Glisan says February had much less snow than normal. He says western Iowa was the driest part of the state and anywhere from eight to ten inches below average. Eastern and into central and north-central Iowa were anywhere from four to eight inches below average. Only the far southeastern tip of the state was above average for snowfall during February. Glisan says Iowa had a statewide average of 21 degrees in February, which is three degrees colder than normal.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill designed to shut down bars more quickly that are deemed a public safety nuisance has cleared the Iowa House. Republican Representative Ross Paustian (PAHSS-tee-un, first syllable rhymes with "loss") of Walcott says the bill is a response to incidents in Davenport, Des Moines and Council Bluffs. He specifically cited an incident at a bar in downtown Davenport that had more than two thousand calls for police and extra patrols between 2017 and 2019. The bill establishes a legal process for city and county officials to immediately get a district court order to yank a bar's liquor license if there have been frequent riots, fights, or gunfire at the business. Losing that liquor license effectively closes the bar. Under current law, an Iowa bar that loses its liquor license can remain open during the appeals process.