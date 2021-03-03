(Sioux City, IA) -- Members of smaller Catholic parishes in western Iowa are not happy with the church’s plans to combine smaller parish churches. More than 100 protesters came to Sioux City Tuesday from places like Carroll, Odebolt, Arthur, and Kiron. They arrived in two buses to voice their displeasure with the idea. The Diocese of Sioux City says there aren’t enough priests to go around. The church wants to make the change by 2025 because half of its 48 priests currently serving will reach full retirement age in the next 10 years. There are only eight men currently in the seminary to fill the vacancies.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The U-S Attorneys Office says a Marion man who forged postage stamps could get up to 65 years in federal prison. Bradley Jon Matheny was convicted after a one-day trial in Cedar Rapids. He was found guilty of seven counts of postage meter stamp forgery and counterfeiting and three counts of export violations. The verdict was returned Tuesday after a bench trial held last month. Prosecutors said Matheny used forged and counterfeited postage meter stamps on many of the 28-thousand packages he mailed between November 2015 and May 2017.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- An Ottumwa man was arrested Tuesday morning after witnesses say he brought a gun onto school grounds and posed as a cop. Forty-year-old Jason Lee Haut was seen carrying a holstered gun at the Pickwick Early Childhood Center last week. When he was questioned by people working at the school he pretended to be a law enforcement officer. Witnesses say he didn’t make any threats. Investigators say a search of his home turned out more firearms. As a felon, firearm possession is illegal for Haut. He faces four felony charges and two misdemeanors.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Cubs are saying the start of their Triple-A minor league baseball season has been delayed until May. Major League Baseball decided the month-long delay was needed. The Iowa Cubs' first game will now be on May 4th instead of April 6th. E-S-P-N is reporting that Major League Baseball is hoping the delay will give time for the players to be vaccinated before they are sent to their minor league affiliates. The delay means the Cubs will lose two six-game series, but some games will be made up during the All-Star break. Last year’s Minor League Baseball season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.