(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police Department detectives have arrested four more teenagers in the fatal shooting March 7th outside Des Moines East High School. There are now ten teenagers charged with first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Jose David Lopez of Des Moines. All ten were also charged with two counts of attempted murder, as two other teens with Lopez were shot and survived. Police say video footage from the neighborhood determined those charged were in three cars in the drive-by shooting that targeted Lopez. Police found 42 shell casings from six different guns at the scene.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A state panel has rejected a challenge that would have booted U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer (FINK-en-ow-er) off the ballot for the Democratic Primary in June. The state auditor and Attorney General Tom Miller -- both Democrats -- voted to reject claims that some signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions were invalid because people had failed to list the date or their apartment number. Alan Ostergren (AH-stir-gren), the attorney representing the National Republican Senatorial Committee, says the group may ask a judge to review their complaint about Finkenauer’s nominating papers. Osergren says it is only a handful of signatures, but he says the bigger picture is “do we live in a state where the law is followed, or don’t we?”
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Executives from 22 of the state’s largest businesses continue to be positive in a survey on their expectations for the first quarter of 2022. Iowa Business Council Executive Director Joe Murphy says their index measures expectations for sales, capital spending and employment for the next six months. The overall metric score is over 65 points, which Murphy says is solidly within positive territory – as anything over 50 represents positive economic sentiment. While positive -- Murphy says the numbers are down a bit as unemployment shortages, inflation, and supply chain issues continue. You can see the full I-B-C Economic Outlook Survey at iowa-business-council-dot-org.