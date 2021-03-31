(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst is calling for an independent, scientific investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus. The Iowa Republican says it shouldn’t be influenced or controlled by the Communist Party of China. Ernst says she also wants to know how many American tax dollars may have gone to research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. She wants to make sure American taxpayers shouldn’t fund “unregulated” wet markets in Red China and elsewhere. Ernst maintains China influenced the World Health Organization’s report on the origin of the virus that has caused a worldwide pandemic.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has advanced a bill letting nonprofit groups establish taxpayer-funded charter schools without getting input from local school boards. That charter school expansion legislation passed the Iowa House last week. Opponents of the bill as it is written say the charter school governing boards should be subject to more oversight. The measure goes next to the full Senate Education Committee Thursday. Supporters say charter schools are better-suited to create unique programs for students who struggle in public schools.
(Nevada, IA) -- Ames police have put an officer on administrative leave after his arrest for speeding and driving in the wrong direction on Highway 30 Monday. Jason Wayne Eaton is charged with operating while intoxicated, eluding, failure to obey traffic signs, and speeding. A Nevada police officer says Eaton was going west in the eastbound lanes at 126 miles-an-hour in a 65 mile-an-hour zone. An Iowa State Patrol trooper says Eaton refused to pull over after he activated his lights and siren. When he finally stopped, Eaton admitted drinking one-to-two beers. The police officer who took him into custody reported smelling “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage” on Eaton’s breath and seeing open and unopen containers of alcohol inside the car.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Federal agents have arrested a former Bosnian soldier who had been living in Waukee. Dzevad Pajazetovic fled custody 27 years ago while he waited for his murder trial to begin. He was charged with killing a fellow military officer. The 58-year-old fugitive has a status conference scheduled for today (Wednesday). Pajazetovic has worked at a tire factory, becoming a naturalized citizen and registering to vote in 2004. He had been released from custody in 1996 and fled to the U-S. He was tried in absentia and convicted in 1999.