(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty in federal court to attempted carjacking, using a firearm while committing a violent crime, and attempted witness tampering after the fact. In a plea deal, 39-year-old Christopher Daniel Taylor of Cedar Rapids admitted to trying to steal a car from a driver on December 3rd, 2020. He also attempted to have a witness killed to prevent that person from talking to authorities or testifying in court. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled. Taylor faces a mandatory minimum seven years in prison and could get up to life imprisonment and a 750-thousand-dollar fine.
>>Bill to Provide State Funding for Private School Students Advancing
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House subcommittee has endorsed the governor’s plan to provide state-funded accounts for parents of up to 10-thousand children to send their child to a private school. The panel held a subcommittee hearing as supporters of the bill held a rally in the Capitol rotunda. Samantha Fett of Carlisle told lawmakers greater competition from private schools will make public schools better. Dave Daughton of Rural School Advocates of Iowa, the retired superintendent of Wayne Community Schools, says you can’t be competitive if the rules aren’t the same for both teams. The bill includes several other regulations for public schools.
>>Iowa House Democrats Want Attorney Fired
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrats in the Iowa House want the contract cut for an attorney hired to represent a House committee as it investigates a district court judge. The attorney was hired by committee chairman, Republican Representative Steven Holt to investigate Judge Kurt Stoebe of Humboldt. The judge has been accused of improperly trying to influence a commission choosing nominees to be a district court judge. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee say they were not consulted on the hiring. Holt says as the committee’s chairman he and the speaker of the House had the authority to hire the attorney.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police have identified the teen shot to death outside Des Moines East High School Monday as 15-year-old Jose David Lopez, of Des Moines. Police say the shots came from multiple shooters in multiple cars and Lopez was targeted -- but the two teen East High female students who were also shot were NOT targeted. Six people ranging in age from 14 to 17 are charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the attack. A Des Moines Police spokesperson says the murder charges were directly filed with adult court.