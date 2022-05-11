(Riverdale, IA) -- Hourly workers at Davenport Works in Riverdale say contract negotiations were moving too slowly – so they will vote Thursday on whether to authorize a strike. Union members hope to speed up the talks and show they are essential to the company that makes aluminum sheets and plates for aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications. Eighteen hundred people work at the Riverdale plant but the strike would affect more than three-thousand, including those at three other locations in Tennessee, Indiana, and New York. Union members will start casting their ballots locally at the Isle of Capri in Bettendorf.
(Jefferson, IA) -- A former city employee in Jefferson is charged with firing a weapon at three girls after one of them refused to perform a sex act. Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Teeples has been fired by the city. He is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, intimidation with a dangerous weapon to injure or provoke, false imprisonment, reckless use of a firearm, and prostitution. Witnesses say he fired more than 20 rounds in the direction of the juvenile girls as they attempted to drive away from him Monday at Henderson Park.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst is warning of the impact on global food security from the Ukraine war. The Iowa Republican says that the impact on the world’s food supply is just now beginning to emerge. Ukraine produces a large portion of the food for Europe and Africa. It also produces more than 20-percent of the world’s corn. The war has kept Ukraine farmers out of the field and has blocked the export of crops that are still sitting in grain bins. Ernst is calling for action on the 100-million dollars in food aid approved by Congress in March. She says her bipartisan measure to reduce red tape slowing the process should be passed.
(Ames, IA) -- Ames police have identified the man found shot to death Monday morning outside an apartment complex. K-C-C-I / T-V reports officers responded to several calls about shots being fired a little after 4:30 a-m. When they arrived they found the body of 38-year-old Scott Lograsso of Ames. He had been shot multiple times. Police haven’t released any information about a suspect but they do say the person hasn’t been caught.