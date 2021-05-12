(Knoxville, IA) -- A Pella woman has been found guilty of murdering her estranged husband’s girlfriend. Tracy Mondabough was found stabbed to death inside a vehicle a year ago. Michelle Boat had told the court she “snapped” and stabbed the victim following an argument. Her attorney said she killed Mondabough due to a sudden, violent and irresistible passion. The prosecution said the murder was intentional and planned. It argued she had followed the victim for nearly an hour before the attack. The Marion County jury convicted Michelle Boat on a charge of first-degree murder after just 45 minutes of deliberations.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democratic House Leader Todd Prichard calls the governor’s decision to decline some federal unemployment assistance “unconscionable and heartless.” Prichard says it’s a publicity stunt designed to hurt Iowans for her personal gain. He says Republican Governor Kim Reynolds wants her name in the national headlines. Reynolds announced Tuesday that Iowa will stop accepting and handing out the increased federal unemployment benefits that provide most recipients with an additional 300-dollars-a-week. She says that discourages Iowans from looking for a new job.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A California man will spend 18 months in federal prison after a traffic stop that revealed more than 400 pounds of marijuana products in his vehicle. Thirty-three-year-old Jamar Lawrence Daniels was on Interstate 80 in Dallas County when he was stopped by an Iowa State Patrol trooper. Local prosecutors dropped the charges against Daniels when he was indicted in federal court a month later. He agreed to plead guilty in January and was sentenced last Thursday.
(Wapello, IA) -- A former Spanish teacher at Columbus Community High School in Columbus Junction has been found not guilty of charges he sexually exploited a student. The Louisa County jury deliberated less than two hours last month. Prosecutors had argued that Eusebio Jimenez Junior rubbed the student’s leg in his classroom and made inappropriate sexualized remains to him in person and through text messages. The student told authorities he was uncomfortable with the way the teacher treated him because Jimenez is openly gay.