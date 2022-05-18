(Sioux City, IA) -- Today (Wednesday) is a key day in kicking off Iowa’s primary election process. County election offices are open for early in-person voting now through June 6th. Today is also the first day county auditors can start mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Absentee ballots must be received by your county auditor by Eight P-M on June Seventh to be counted. You can also vote in person on primary election day June Seventh.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she is not giving up on her bid to get state scholarships for students in private schools before the Iowa Legislature shuts down for the year. Reynolds says there have been a lot of discussions on doing a smaller number and limiting the number of schools that it would apply to. The Republican-led Senate passed the governor’s plan in March to provide state scholarships to 10-thousand students in low and moderate income households who enroll in private schools. The plan has stalled in the House, as many House Republicans worry the proposal will hurt small, rural schools and benefit urban areas like Des Moines.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A small group of legislators will return to the statehouse today (Wednesday) and begin negotiations among Republicans on the spending plan for the state fiscal year that starts July First. House Republicans have drafted and passed budget bills for all state agencies and operations. Senate Republicans have only passed the D-O-T budget out of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Senate G-O-P leaders say their overall spending target of about eight-point-two BILLION dollars matches the governor’s proposed budget plan. House Republicans are proposing spending about 70 million dollars more than that.
(Decorah, IA) -- The northeastern Iowa town of Decorah is known for its Nordic roots and heritage. The town on Tuesday marked Syttende Mai -- or the 17th of May in Norwegian -- the day in 1814 when Norway’s constitution was ratified, and the country declared independence from Sweden. The celebration included a mini parade, Nordic dancing and songs, and a live webcast from a storyteller in Norway. Decorah is also the home of Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School. Vesterheim is Norwegian for “Western Home.”