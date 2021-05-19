(Davenport, IA) -- A repeat violent sex offender had been granted early release from prison just months before he killed 10-year-old Beasia Terrell. Forty-eight-year-old Henry Dinkins will be arraigned on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges next month. He was also awaiting trial on felony drug charges in Illinois when he was released. The victim was the half-sister of Dinkins’ son and both children were spending the night with him in an apartment where he lived with a girlfriend. Investigators say he took the girl from the Davenport apartment, shot her, then hid her body in a rural area of eastern Iowa.
(Tiffin, IA) -- Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say a 73-year-old pilot was practicing “touch-and-go” maneuvers when he died in a plane crash at Green Castle Airport May 2nd. During those maneuvers a plane comes in for a landing, briefly touches down, then takes off without stopping. Doctor Dale Bieber died in the crash. Bieber was a doctor and clinical professor at the University of Iowa. A witness told the feds the Cessna T-210-M touched down and bounced, with the right wing lifting to a 45-degree angle. The pilot leveled the plane and went into a field. When Bieber tried to lift off it hit a power pole and power line, crashed and burned.
(Dubuque, IA) -- The City of Dubuque will pay a one-point-eight-million-dollar settlement of a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by a former police captain. Abby Simon had accused the city and its police chief of fostering a culture of sexism inside the department. The settlement doesn’t include an admission of wrongdoing. Simon alleged she was passed over, twice, for promotion to captain despite getting better test and interview scores than two men who were promoted. When she finally was promoted she said she faced hostility from her fellow officers and Chief Mark Dalsing. He has denied her claims.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The victim of a suspicious death reported Sunday has been identified as a 45-year-old Iowa City man. Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire that morning at 1:20 a-m. When they arrived, they found Frederick Rumble in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into a tree. Rumble was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he died. Officials say the incident is a homicide based on preliminary autopsy results.