(Des Moines, IA) -- Senate Democrats have blocked the confirmation of the four Iowans Republican Governor Kim Reynolds selected to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission. Democrat Senator Nate Boulton, says according to state law, political affiliation isn't to be considered, but all of the governor's nominees to the commission have been either Republicans and independents. He says Republicans are not content to control the legislature and governor's office -- but also want to control the judicial branch. Senator Brad Zaun of Urbandale is one of 32 Republicans and Zaun says he's looking forward to the day when Republicans have the 34 votes it takes for confirmation of all the governor's nominees.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill for a new January deer hunting season that would let deer hunters use semi-automatic rifles in some areas is on the way to the governor. Senator Ken Rozenboom of Oskaloosa, says the hunt is designed to manage the size of the herd, and that's why semi-automatics would be allowed. Representative Todd Prichard, a Democrat from Charles City, is a major in the U-S Army Reserve, says an experienced person using an A-R-15 can hit a target that's about six football fields away, but the bullets can fly a lot farther. He says he had some 200 hours of basic rifle marksmanship training to learn how to handle a similar weapon -- something he doubts deer hunters will have. Senator Rozenboom's bill also calls for a study of the state's deer herd by the fall of 2023.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is proposing a bill to use materials stockpiled for the border wall that have been sitting since the Biden administration stopped work on the wall. The Republican says the federal report shows the government is paying three million dollars a day to keep the materials from being stolen, and her bill would solve that problem too. It would turn over the unused materials purchased to construct the southern border barrier to any state wishing to finish the job. Ernst says they are working on getting some bi-partisan support -- especially from states like Arizona -- where border crossings have increased.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Iowa is part of a multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding gas mileage claims for pickups. The settlement came after allegations that Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of the model year 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Iowa will receive more than 289-thousand dollars for its Consumer Education Fund from the settlement.