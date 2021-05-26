(Davenport, IA) -- The boyfriend of Mollie Tibbetts spent the most time on the witness stand Tuesday as the defense tried to paint him as an alternative suspect to accused killer Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Defense attorney Chad Frese (freeze) questioned Dalton Jack about an affair he had during his relationship with Tibbetts. Frese also questioned whether Jack was really away working on a construction crew at the time Tibbetts was abducted while out running in Brooklyn. Prosecutor Scott Brown followed up by asking Jack if he had anything at all to do with the disappearance or murder of Mollie Tibbetts-- and Jack said "No," The testimony will continue today (Wednesday) in Davenport at 8:30 a-m as the defense continues its case.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Senate has approved a proposal from Iowa Senator Joni Ernst to ban U-S tax dollars from funding any of China's state-run labs. That would including the Wuhan (WOO-hawn) Institute where new reports suggest researchers were seriously ill before the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in 2019. Ernst says China continues to obstruct international efforts to discover Covid-19's origins. The ban on sending federal funding to China's research laboratories is now included in a bipartisan bill designed to address China's global ambitions.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Workforce Development says a fraudulent website that mirrors the agency’s claims portal is attempting to collect personal information from Iowans. I-W-D says anyone applying for unemployment insurance benefits should only file an application through the official website at: www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov. I-W-D says it has not suffered any data breaches, but says everyone must be vigilant in protecting their identity.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines City Council has voted to offer forgivable loans and reimbursements for city employees for housing costs to try and lure them to leave the suburbs and live in the Capital city. The city says only 38 percent of city staff now live in Des Moines. Of those employees -- just 18 percent of police department employees live in the city.