(Des Moines, IA) -- Employees of Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Insurance are alleging discrimination in their five-million-dollar class-action lawsuit. They say they experienced racial discrimination on the job, then suffered retaliation after their complaints to management. They also argue African American employees were improperly denied promotions. The company says it looks forward to the opportunity to fully vindicate itself. Its formal statement included a list of awards it has received from organizations for the way it conducts its business.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Effective at one minute before midnight tonight, Iowa residents will again face the threat of foreclosure, eviction and back rent collection. Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to allow a moratorium on those actions to expire. The state plans to allocate funds from the CARES Act to help the renters who haven’t been able to pay. Iowa Legal Aid says more than 600 eviction cases were on hold in state courts as of last week. The governor says she hopes to have new information available by Thursday or Friday.
(Johnston, IA) -- At least four emergency weather sirens didn’t sound as a tornado approached Johnston Monday night during a storm. City officials are trying to determine why they failed to work. A fifth device is being checked out in case it malfunctioned, too. The city’s siren system is going to be tested today (Wednesday) if the weather cooperates. A news release suggests the speed of the storm may have affected the response. When a threat is confirmed it can take up to two minutes to get the warning out.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A 45-year-old Carroll man has entered a not guilty plea to first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors say Gary Dains Junior is scheduled to go on trial in October. Investigators say Dains had stolen items from 65-year-old Paul Smith’s house when he returned in July and the two got into a fight. Dains told police Smith was breathing, but not talking, when he left the house with about 120 dollars and Smith’s car. He told detectives he stole the items so he could sell them and use the money to buy methamphetamine.