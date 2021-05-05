(Des Moines, IA) -- The E-P-A and the City of Des Moines say a superfund site could be cleared and ready for redevelopment by the end of this year. Local, state and federal officials gave an update on the DICO site Tuesday. The E-P-A says the city should take possession of the site sometime later this month. Then, contractors would be brought in to demolish two more superfund buildings. Mayor Frank Cownie says all work should be completed by this fall and he can foresee the location being ready for redevelopment in Spring of 2022. The manufacturing facility which used to be located there created metal wheels and processed herbicides and pesticides, leaving behind high levels of ground pollution.
(Anamosa, IA) -- D-N-A testing on a cap worn by a suspected killer 45 years ago has failed to exonerate a prisoner who still says he is innocent. Lawyers are trying to prove Gentric Hicks was wrongfully convicted in 1976. Investigators say the D-N-A test was inconclusive and Hicks couldn’t be ruled out. He’s serving a prison term of life without parole for the murder of 28-year-old Jerry Foster at a motel in Fort Madison. Hicks works in the infirmary at Anamosa State Penitentiary where two inmates killed a nurse and a correctional officer last March. Hicks, now 74 years old, knew both victims and is said to be devastated by their deaths. Iowa is one of just 13 states that have never had a prisoner exonerated by D-N-A testing.
(LeClaire, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has filed charges against a Pleasant Valley man in connection with a fatal boat accident on the Mississippi River near LeClaire in August of 2020. Conservation officer, Travis Graves, says 44-year-old James Theil (Teel) is charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter -- one for the death of Craig Verbeke (Ver-beck-EE), one for the death of Anita Pinc. Graves says he allowed a minor to drive the boat, and the minor was driving when the accident happened – and that violates Iowa law.
(Hamburg, IA) -- The southwest Iowa town of Hamburg is taking an important step in the continuing recovery from the 2019 Missouri River flooding. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11:00 a-m today (Wednesday) for a major levee rehabilitation project. Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain says the reinforced levee will be raised eight feet. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials and the city signed a project agreement in February to allow raising the levee, significantly increasing the flood risk management benefits the levee provides the city. The expansion is the first project in the nation to utilize the authority to raise the height of a federal levee system. Floodwaters overtopped and severely damaged the levee two years ago, leading to significant flooding in Hamburg. In addition, Crain says the Iowa Department of Transportation is building another levee southwest of Interstate 29 to prevent water from swamping the interstate, as it did two years ago.