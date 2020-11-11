(Des Moines, IA) -- A state investigation cites missing and tampered with evidence connected to a Plymouth County Sheriff's Deputy who was placed on leave in April. Deputy Aaron Lensink had worked on the county's drug task force and periodically made undercover purchases of illegal drugs. The special investigation released by the State Auditor's Office reveals agents from the Division of Criminal Investigation seized some bags of evidence from Lensink's home. The auditor's report also lists half a dozen instances in which the written log for evidence that was still in the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office didn't match the inventory. The report specifically mentions 49 missing pills, plus emptied evidence bags from active drug investigations that were found in Lensink's desk at work.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Police have made arrests stemming from a June shooting in Fort Dodge that left two dead and two others injured. Three of the five men wanted in conjunction with the shooting have been arrested, two others remain at large. The three that have been arrested are 55-year-old Michael J. Shivers of Eagle Grove, 35-year-old Jamal C. Davis and 23-year-old Darell L. Jones both of Fort Dodge. The two still at large are 33-year-old Michael J. Wells and 22-year-old Jeremiah R. Hatten, both of Fort Dodge. All five of the suspects have been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a pause in jury trials as cases of COVID-19 are up. Jury trials were suspended in March after the outbreaks started -- and then began again in September after a couple of pilot trials to test coronavirus precautions recommended by a committee put together to study the issue. The Chief Justice now says jury trials will be on hold until at least February 1st. That is for any trial that has not sworn in a jury by November 16th. The order also grants extended deadlines for prosecutors to bring cases to trial under Iowa's speedy trial rules and suspends all grand jury proceedings until February as well.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a weather phenomenon led to the death of several migrating birds in northwest Iowa. State waterfowl biologist, Orrin Jones, says the birds ran into trouble after flying into a weather system in Iowa. He says the birds would have left the Dakotas at sunset Monday and then entered into a frontal system in Iowa. He says once the birds hit the weather system they decided to land and then mistook wet pavement for a body of water. Jones says it was just a bad combination of weather and the area where they landed. State Conservation Officer Steve Griebel, of Woodbury County, says he started getting phone calls and text messages about ducks on the road around 9:30 p-m Monday. He found more than 200 ducks dead along Highway 20 near Highway 71.