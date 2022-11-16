(Des Moines) -- The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a DNR expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says most of the species of furbearers like racoons, beavers, and red fox are stable or slightly increasing. that sort of thing." Evelsizer says the only two species that they're concerned about are foxes and muskrats -- which have seen declining populations. He says continues to be a relatively weak, wild fur market going into this fall and winter. He says there's been around 14 to 15-thousand licensed fur harvesters the past few years, and low fur prices don't help push the numbers up. Evelsizer says says there is one more beginning trapper event for the year this Saturday in St. Charles. It's for beginner trappers of all ages and you can sign up on the Iowa D-N-R 's website to register.
(Statewide) -- The snow across the state is a reminder to be prepared when you head out and there are winter driving conditions. The Iowa D-O-T's Sinclair Stolle says the 511ia.org website can help you navigate this winter and that includes personalizing the info with the layer bar that's on the far right side of the map. They added the winter mode button last year that lets you only view the information on winter driving. Stolle says it looks like a snowflake in the upper left corner of the website. She says it only turns on the road conditions and plow locations. You can also get the 511IA.org app for your phone.
(Ames) -- The state provides cybersecurity services for Iowa governmental entities and nonprofits at cost -- but few are taking advantage of the offer. While 92 percent of counties use the state for cybersecurity, only 14 school districts, three cities and four nonprofits use these services. Iowa State University cybersecurity expert, Doug Jacoson says it doesn't matter how you plan for an attack -- you just need to do it before it’s a problem.
Jacobson is the director of the I-S-U Center for Cybersecurity, Innovation and Outreach.
(Atlantic) -- It's a Christmas tradition that dates back more than 30 years as crowds gather in downtown Atlantic for tomorrow (Thursday) night's festivities to kick off the holiday season. Bailey Smith, executive director of the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, says the Grand Lighting Ceremony at 5 P-M features the simultaneous switching on of more than 200-thousand twinkling lights. City crews spend up to six weeks restringing the lights and making sure they all work. Smith says Santa Claus will use his magic, and crowd participation, to illuminate the lights. Atlantic is Travel Iowa’s number-one destination in the state to celebrate the Christmas Season and Smith says the Grand Lighting is a big reason why.