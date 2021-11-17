(Sigourney, IA). -- A jury in Keokuk County has found a Grinnell man guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Vogel (VOH-gull) was charged with the killing of 44-year-old Michael Williams of Grinnell. William's aunt, Paula Terrell (tuh-RELL), talked with reporters after Tuesday's verdict and says she considers his killing a lynching. “It’s putting that rope around his neck and holding it for over six minutes, causing his death, is the definition of a hanging. A lynching. A white man lynched a black man over a white woman.” Terrell said. Investigators have said they do not believe the killing was racially motivated. Vogel is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An annual report from the American Lung Association shows Iowa ranks below the national average for survival rates, early diagnosis, and surgical treatment of lung cancer. Alyssa (uh-LISS-uh) DePhillips is with the American Lung Association. She says the data also shows that among racial groups, black Iowans are the least likely to receive surgical treatment. DePhillips says the one category Iowa ranked above the national average for is lung cancer screenings. The report found 11 percent of Iowans who are at higher risk of developing lung cancer were screened in the past year. That's almost double the national average. Only one out of five Iowans who are diagnosed with lung cancer are alive five years after learning they have the disease.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Thieves have struck a central Iowa organization just as it was gearing up to deliver cheer to those who are facing the holidays without a loved one. EveryStep C-E-O Tray Wade, says they were preparing their annual Cheer Boxes that go out to those who have lost a loved one. "Every year we partner with a local business and have volunteers come in and wrap and prepare the boxes -- over 600 boxes to be delivered throughout the state and beyond. This year we were partnering with a company in Urbandale, and when we came in this morning we realized the space that we were utilizing had been broken into," Wade says. Urbandale police are investigating the thefts. Wade says EveryStep is moving forward with plans to complete the deliveries at the end of this month.
(Moline, IL) -- More than 10-thousand union members at John Deere will vote on the company’s third contract offer tonight (Wednesday). The company reportedly has made a small change in the second offer that was rejected affecting the incentive plan. There’s also a little more added to the base pay. That last offer was rejected by 55 percent of the union members voting – even though the company had said it was its “best and final offer.” The current strike has lasted since October 14th.