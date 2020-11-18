(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has confirmed he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 87-year-old Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, reported Tuesday that he was exposed to someone who had the virus and got tested. Grassley was in the U-S Capitol Monday, acting as presiding officer of the Senate and delivering a speech on the Senate floor-- but he has not revealed how he was exposed. Grassley says he is feeling fine and is working from home until his doctor says it’s safe to return to work. The virus forced Grassley to miss his first Senate vote in 27 years Tuesday. Grassley had voted a record eight-thousand-927 consecutive votes in the Senate before being sidelined by the virus. Grassley is the oldest Republican serving in the Senate -- and is the senate president pro tempore and third in line for the presidency, behind the vice president and the speaker of the house.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governors from states in the upper Midwest have agreed to start working together to slow the spread of COVID-19. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is part of the group. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says new case rates are growing faster in the upper Midwest than any other place on the planet during the pandemic. Reynolds and the other governors will coordinator, share information and try to work together to slow the spread. Reynolds has already issued this state’s first mask mandate. The executive director of the Iowa Public Health Association calls the situation “a disaster.”
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University is further restricting the number of people allowed to attend Cyclone games during the rapid growth of new coronavirus cases. The Tuesday announcement from the school indicates no fans – only family members and guests of the players – will be allowed inside the Jack Trice Stadium starting with Saturday’s game against Kansas State. Fans who already purchased tickets will be contacted by the ticket office about refunds after the season is completed. The same limitations will be in place for men’s and women’s basketball games through the end of November.
(Davenport, IA) -- The work to recount 394-thousand ballots in Iowa’s Second Congressional District is underway. Election workers will check all the votes in 24 counties once again. The Second Congressional District in Iowa is the closest federal race in the country. The first count showed Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks edging Democrat Rita Hart by 47 votes. The race is still too close to call. The work is being overseen by three-member recount boards composed of representatives from both campaigns and a third person both sides agree upon. Many of the counties are ready to start the recount this week. In some cases, it will take several days.