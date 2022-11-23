(Washington) -- The Republican who'll be the new member of Iowa's congressional delegation next year is hoping to be appointed to the House Ag Committee -- the panel that will write the 2023 Farm Bill. Congressman-elect Zach Nunn, who's from Bondurant, is also aiming for a seat on the House Committee on Financial Services. The panel oversees the nation's housing, banking, real estate and insurance sectors. Nunn says this year, more than ever, congress needs to tame the economy. Nunn expects the Republican-led House to seek spending concessions from Democrats before agreeing to increase the federal government's borrowing limit. Nunn finished about 2,100 votes ahead of Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in Iowa's third district race.
(Washington) -- As hundreds of employees left or were fired from Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk became C-E-O, the social media platform is also seeing a flurry of users quitting, but Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he'll be staying put. Grassley says he's "thankful that Musk is trying to make it into the free speech platform that it was intended to be." Grassley says he believes the more political speech you have, the stronger our democracy is going to be. Grassley, a Republican, is a frequent tweeter and he has more than 788-thousand Twitter followers.
(Altoona) -- A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition last weekend. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition which impacts the spine, and she's been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she's in it, and she's hoping to lead by example with her new role. As Iowa's new titleholder, Richmond will be traversing the state, speaking to civic groups, schools and government leaders about the abilities of people who have disabilities. Richmond works fulltime as a maintenance coordinator in the corporate offices of Casey's General Stores in Ankeny. She'll represent Iowa at the Ms. Wheelchair America event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which begins in late August of 2023.
(Ames) -- Retailers are facing increasing costs for handling return items and face some decisions on how to best craft their policies. I-S-U assistant professor of supply chain management, Robert Overstreet, says return policies that are too restrictive can turn off customers. And policies that are too lenient can backfire when customers take advantage of them. Overstreet says some companies figure in the cost of returns into their sales -- but many can't. He says some retailers have decided to deal with it by not even taking the material back, just giving the person a refund.