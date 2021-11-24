(Fairfield, IA) -- A Jefferson County judge says he will rule on a request for a lower bond by two teenagers next week. Attorneys for the teens accused of murdering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher say they don’t have the means to flee and they are seeking a reduction in their bonds and release from jail as they await a trial. Sixteen-year-olds Jeremy Goodale (GOOD-ale) and Willard Miller each face a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Nohema Graber (no-AY-muh GRAY-ber) earlier this month. Prosecutor Scott Brown says based on the factors in the case, the bond at the least should be kept at one million dollars each or even raised to two million. Judge Joel Yates heard the lawyers' arguments in court Tuesday.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court rules against a group of inmates at the Newton prison. They had argued their constitutional rights were violated by a delay in getting sex offender treatment they needed to be considered for parole. The ruling says the Iowa Department of Corrections has not postponed treatment in order to delay parole. It says it is a numbers problem where there are more male sex offenders in Iowa’s prison system than spots available for treatment. The ruling notes the Corrections Department has been actively addressing the need for sex offender treatment by increasing the number of classes and counselors.
(Houston, TX) -- N-A-S-A has released a video of Iowa native astronaut Raja Chari and four of his crewmates aboard the International Space Station as they prepare for Thanksgiving in orbit. Chari, who grew up in Cedar Falls, says he'll be keeping alive a tradition with his wife and kids tomorrow even though he's some 250 miles up and moving at nearly five miles a second. "Typically in our family Thanksgiving, we'll do a thing where we go around the table and say what we're thankful or grateful for," Chari says, "so I'll probably call in and do that remotely." The 44-year-old Air Force colonel and three other astronauts lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 10th.
(Manilla, IA) -- A western Iowa farmer who announced in late May that he planned to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 has ended his campaign. Dave Muhlbauer (MULL-bow-er) of Manilla is a former Crawford County Supervisor. His father and grandfather were state legislators. Muhlbauer's nephew died in an accident earlier this year and Muhlbauer sys the tragedy has had a devasting effect on his family. Muhlbauer says after a period of reflection with his family and close friends, he's decided he cannot continue his campaign for the U-S Senate. Muhlbauer was the first Democrat to announce they hoped to challenge Republican Chuck Grassley's bid for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate.