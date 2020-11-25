(Des Moines, IA) -- It would be terrible to be sick and getting worse – and find that there are no beds available. Central Iowa hospital officials are saying there have been times in the last week there all hospitals together were down to two or three intensive care unit beds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The lack of available beds and shortages in staffing have forced some of the hospitals in Polk, Dallas, Warren and Story counties to transfer patients elsewhere – when they needed treatment, not a trip. Other regions of Iowa are experiencing something similar. At midday Tuesday, there were about 350 I-C-U beds available statewide.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids has announced its derecho debris removal and tree trimming operations are suspended until next Monday. Thoe workers have been on the job since August 10th when the severe storm blew through the area. Thirty-five percent of Cedar Rapids streets have been swept of debris as of Tuesday. About 73-percent of the tree-trimming work has been completed. City officials said they want to let the workers have time off for the holiday and still get the job completed before severe winter weather arrives.
(Davenport, IA) -- Catholic Church officials will allow a professor found to have misbehaved sexually in the 1990s return to teaching and ministry, with restrictions. The victim who came forward with information about the Reverend Robert “Bud” Grant was above majority age at the time. Grant won’t be allowed to touch and meet alone with anyone under the age of 24. He is cleared to resume teaching at St. Ambrose University in Davenport in the spring semester. Prosecutors in Pottawattamie and Scott counties declined to open criminal investigations because the statute of limitations had expired years ago.
(Anamosa, IA) -- A fifth inmate from the Anamosa State Penitentiary has died after contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak at the prison. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, 68-year-old Frederick William Lewis died in a hospital of complications related to COVID and other preexisting medical conditions. Lewis was sentenced to two terms of life in prison in 1997. He had been convicted of kidnapping a woman from a Dubuque mall, assaulting and stabbing her, then driving her back to the mall parking lot, where he left her in the trunk of her own car. Lewis is the 10th inmate to die after contracting the virus inside the state's prison system.