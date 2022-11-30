(Statewide) -- The CEO of Iowa's largest homeless shelter says a key indicator suggests more Iowans may become homeless in the months ahead. Melissa O'Neal is the CEO of Central Iowa Shelter and Services. She says just before people can no longer afford to pay rent or a mortgage, the last thing they stop buying is food. Officials who manage Iowa food banks and food pantries say demand is rising and O'Neal says she and others are watching that trend closely. The most recent federal data indicates over two-thousand Iowans were staying in a homeless shelter in January of 2021. Officials estimate up to 500 other Iowans were living in vehicles, homeless camps or some other unsheltered environment.
(Iowa City) -- An emergency room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he's repeatedly witnessed the tragedies that happen when people leave loaded guns in the home within reach. Jennissen, a clinical professor of emergency medicine at the U-I, says there are more guns in the U-S than any other country, and that's directly related to the number of children’s deaths from firearms. A survey was taken of FFA members at a recent Iowa State Leadership Conference found 84-percent had a rifle or shotgun in the house and almost one-fifth said their firearms were both loaded and unlocked at least some of the time.
(Omaha) -- The US Army Corps of Engineers is agreeing to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid a repeat of recent major floods. State officials in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska worked together to suggest changes to reduce the risks following the 2019 flood. Colonel Travis Rayfield, commander of the Corps' Kansas City District, says federal law restricts what they can do when rebuilding levees that were broken by floodwaters. Under current federal law, the Corps is only allowed to rebuild levees. Rayfield says the Corps will study the river's flow from South Dakota all the way to St. Louis. The Corps will factor major floods in 1993, 2011 and 2019 into the study. Two southwestern Iowa towns, Hamburg and Pacific Junction, were heavily damaged in the 2019 flood, with Hamburg alone losing more than 70 homes.
(Des Moines) -- The 11th annual Celebrate Iowa Gala organized by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs is rapidly approaching. The Department's Michael Morain, says every year they assemble different pieces of Iowa art and history and culture into one big showcase of the state's Greatest Hits. Morain says Iowa has made so many important contributions to history that sometimes get forgotten. He says there are things in Iowa to celebrate and he thinks as Iowans we are often too humble about that, and we assume that the important stuff happened elsewhere. The event that will be at the Scottish Rite Consistory in downtown Des Moines on December 9th. You can you can purchase tickets online at Iowaculture.gov.