(Moline, IL) -- The three-week strike continues for nearly 10-thousand John Deere union workers after the rejection of a second tentative contract agreement Tuesday. United Auto Workers Local 281’s Facebook page says 55 percent of the union members who voted said no. Workers have been walking the picket lines at 12 locations – including the plant in Ankeny. The company says workers at parts facilities in Colorado and Georgia approved a separate agreement with the same economic terms. The deal rejected Tuesday included an immediate 10-percent raise, plus wage increases of five percent in the third and fifth years of the contract.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A 21-year-old stabbing victim has been hospitalized for treatment of her critical injuries in Fort Dodge. Police responded after a caller said the victim had texted her saying someone was inside her home. When officers arrived, there was no response initially, but they found the injured woman after making entry. She was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Police say they canvassed the area but didn’t find a suspect. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
(Carlisle, IA) -- A spokesperson for Union Pacific says the cleanup of a train derailment site near Carlisle could take several weeks. About 20 cars jumped the tracks at around 10:30 p-m last Friday night. The accident caused plastic pellets to spill into the Middle River and corn syrup to leak into the ground in a nearby forested area. A boom was put in the river to keep the pellets from reaching the Des Moines River and to make their removal easier. An estimated 30-thousand gallons of corn syrup soaked the ground but isn’t expected to reach the river.
(Davenport, IA) -- A Davenport man has entered a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree murder in his mother’s death. Thirty-eight-year-old McKinsley S. Watson was initially charged with first-degree murder. Victoria Watson was killed in May of last year. Davenport police told the court they found the son on the front stoop when they responded to a report from a 9-1-1 caller. They said he was “extremely out of it,” showing behavior possibly linked to drug use. They found his 59-year-old mother’s body inside.