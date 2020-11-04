(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds tells a Republican crowd that “Iowa is a red state” – and the vote total supports her statement. President Trump carried Tuesday's vote to earn the state’s six electoral votes. U-S Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican, won a second term. The Republican candidate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District held a narrow lead early this morning and the party was declaring victory in two other races. Republican Randy Freenstra was an easy winner in the Fourth Congressional District. Democrat Cindy Axne of West Des Moines managed to defeat former Republican Congressman David Young for a second time.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans gained seats in the Iowa House and held on to their 32-to-18 edge in the Senate. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the party recruited good candidates, raised good money, and worked for it. Iowa Senate President Jack Whitver says Tuesday’s lopsided vote means his Republican party has a mandate from voters.
(Mount Pleasant, IA) -- Authorities say an inmate at the Henry County Jail attacked a correctional officer and a nurse during a visit to the Henry County Health Center. Forty-four-year-old Noel Alberto Alejandro Delgado was restrained and returned to jail. He has a preliminary hearing next Monday on the new charges he faces – assault, causing bodily injury, interference with corrections official- causing bodily injury. Delgado was already in jail on theft, burglary and drug charges.
(Oklahoma City, OK) -- An electrical lineman from Iowa has been hospitalized after suffering critical injuries while helping restore power in Oklahoma. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Emergency responders say he suffered a “very strong electrical shock.” He was in the Oklahoma City area working with other power crews to help with the recovery from a historic ice storm last week. The victim had to be lowered by his own crew in a work bucket so firefighters could get to him and offer help.