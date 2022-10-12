(Des Moines) -- West Des Moines police were called around 8 a.m. Tuesday on the report that a murder had happened and the body was dumped in a pond behind the city library. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and West Des Moines Fire conducted a search at the pond that included underwater sonar. They found no evidence of a body in the water. After completing the investigation police arrested 36-year-old Mason Keifer of West Des Moines and charged him with third-degree harassment
(Washington) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices have heard more than two hours of legal arguments over a California law that could impact how Iowa farmers raise pigs. The American Farm Bureau and the National Pork Producers Council sued to block California's requirement that bacon, ham and other pork products sold in that state come from operations that provide at least 24 square feet of space for every pregnant sow. The groups say nearly all sows are kept in pens that do not comply with the law. Justice Neil Gorsuch asked whether it's the job of the courts to balance the concerns of Iowa's farmers against the moral concerns of Californians. Justice Samuel Alito suggested California was bullying other states because of its large population. The Biden Administration's representative before the court told the justices California's law is an unreasonable restriction on interstate commerce because it regulates animals that are not in California.
(Des Moines) -- Graduates with an associate's degree from an accounting program at one of Iowa's 15 community colleges are now eligible to apply for some of the jobs in the state auditor's office. State Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa has a shortage of people with four-year accounting degrees and those who've earned a two-year degree are now welcome to apply. The U-S Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that over the next decade, America will need another 82-thousand people in the accounting and auditing field. Meanwhile, the American Institute of C-P-As says the number of people graduating with a bachelor's or master's degree in accounting peaked in 2012 -- and the number of people working in accounting jobs in the United States has declined 17 percent since 2019. Sand says that makes hiring and retaining staff difficult in the public and private sectors.
(Sioux City) -- Tyson C-E-O Donnie King visited with employees at the company's Dakota Dunes facility Tuesday afternoon to address the company's recent announcement that they are closing the Dunes corporate headquarters in the next few months. Workers must decide if they will move to Springdale, Arkansas to work at the company's main headquarters or leave Tyson. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott wanted to talk with King, but wasn't given access. Scott says the loss of some 580 jobs in the area will be devastating to the economy. Scott said at the end of Monday night's Sioux City council meeting he hopes the governors of South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska will try to intervene in Tyson's decision.