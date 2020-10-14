(Des Moines, IA) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to rally with supporters at the Des Moines Airport this (Wednesday) evening. Eric Branstad, a senior advisor to the president's Iowa campaign, says Trump wants to be "record-breaking and record-setting for Iowa and Iowa farmers.." Branstad's father, former Governor Terry Branstad, just resigned from his post as Trump's Ambassador to China. The elder Branstad says with 19 days left, it's important to finish the campaign strong. He says President Trump is coming back to Iowa while Joe Biden isn't. Trump opponents have bought a billboard with the words, "Trump Covid Superspreader Event" above a giant arrow pointing at the entrance to the Des Moines airport, where the rally will be held.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The last few months have been a boom time the relatively new sports betting business in Iowa. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko (Oh-reel-koh) , says the amount of money bet on sports or "handle" in September was 72 million dollars. That exceeds the high set in November and December of last year of 59 million dollars. Ohorilko says the increase in sports betting is due in part to the pandemic pushing back the N-H-L and N-B-A seasons, and the start of the football season. He says it is also due to a maturing of the industry that was just getting started last year at this time. Ohorilko expects the sports gambling market revenue will continue to grow as more college football conferences begin playing again.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The three-member state Revenue Estimating Conference says the Iowa economy is headed in a positive direction -- but state tax revenue won't quite rebound to pre-pandemic levels over the next three quarters. The panel predicts state tax collections will be down two-tenths of a percent in the current state fiscal year. David Roederer (ROH-der-er), the governor's budget director, says there are modest signs of strength in Iowa's economy, helped by the unprecedented six billion dollars in direct federal aid to Iowa businesses. But, he says it's not known at what pace the economy will rebound. The group acknowledges losses in the restaurant, bar and hospitality industry, but cites increases in e-commerce and spending to outfit home offices. The panel predicts state tax revenue will surge four percent higher in the next fiscal year.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A coalition of groups has gathered in Des Moines to officially declare a “Black state of emergency” in Iowa. At a Tuesday news conference, the nine organizations said it is unsafe for Black Iowans to be in public alone. They cited the cases of Darquan Jones, Stephanie Hinton, Breasia Terrell, Makeda Scott, Abdi Sharif, and Michael Williams this year alone. In a news release, the groups pointed out that Black Iowans make up 31 percent of gun violence victims, even though they are only four percent of the state’s population. The coalition is calling for people of color to become more involved in their communities through voting and to shop at Black-owned businesses.