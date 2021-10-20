(New Sharon, WI) -- Officers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were at a home in New Sharon Tuesday, executing a search warrant. That home is linked to the Xavior Harrelson case, according to multiple media reports. Human remains found in a farm field near Montezuma have been confirmed as belonging to the 10-year-old boy who went missing. The A-T-F was following up on a firearms case – separate from the child’s death – and Iowa Public Radio is reporting the subjects in that case are associated with Xavior Harrelson’s family. Authorities say the boy’s death is suspicious.
(Des Moines, IA) -- U-S Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit John Deere picketers in Des Moines this (Wednesday) afternoon. The former Iowa governor plans to make the stop at Deere’s Des Moines Works to start a two-day visit to Iowa. The strike by 10 thousand John Deere workers is in its seventh day. Vilsack will also attend events surrounding the 2021 World Food Prize. The latest offer to the U-A-W workers was rejected by about 90 percent during an October 10th vote. The strike started four days later.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Linn County officials are buying a 16-thousand square-foot building to help keep homeless people out of the cold this winter. The Cedar Rapids shelter will have a capacity of 100. The temporary shelter will function as an overflow location when the Fillmore Shelter has no more space. Renovation work will be needed before the building in an industrial area can be used. Bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities will be added. The county used American Rescue Plan money to pay Alliant Energy 395 thousand dollars for the building.
(Fort Madison, IA) -- Members of the Lee County Narcotics Task Force say the arrest of a 37-year-old Keokuk man is connected to an ongoing investigation of the sale of methamphetamine. Benjamin Mitchell was taken into custody Monday. He faces multiple two felony drug charges and two misdemeanors, with several more still pending.