(Undate) -- Early voting continues to be way ahead of past numbers in the final two weeks before Election Day. More than 827-thousand Iowans asked for an absentee ballot so they could vote early either in-person at their county auditor's office or by mail. The Iowa Secretary of State's website shows nearly 571-thousand Iowans have already voted. Fifty-three percent of them are Democrats, 30 percent are Republicans and the remaining 16 percent are registered as "no party" or independent voters. The latest voter registration data shows there are about 13-thousand more registered Republicans than Democrats in Iowa.
(Iowa City, IA) -- After months of discussion since charges of racial disparities in the University of Iowa program surfaced this summer -- at least one Hawkeye player says he will kneel for the National Anthem before the season-opening football game at Purdue Saturday. Iowa sophomore wide receiver Tyrone Tracy says it’s very big to him personally, just because he knows "how African Americans are treated in the United States." Tracy says he believes the program is addressing the race issue the way it should -- and says there could be other players who join him in taking a knee. Coach Kirk Ferentz says their discussions included a letter from a veteran who felt very strongly about nobody kneeling -- and they also had a Navy seal who gave a very different answer --saying it's all about Americans being their authentic selves, doing what they feel is best and staying true to their beliefs.
(Paton, IA) -- A spokesman for MidAmerican Energy says the company is inspecting the blades on some wind turbines after the second case of a blade coming off a turbine. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood says the latest blade issue happened last week at the Beaver Creek Wind Farm just southeast of Paton in Greene County. He says this followed a similar problem in September when the same type of turbine had a blade failure in Adair County. The two turbines have the same type of lightning safety system in them that channels lightning from a strike near a wind turbine blade down into the ground. Greenwood says they are checking out some 46 other turbines that were made by the same company and have the same lighting system.
(Emmetsburg, IA) -- A settlement agreement with the state of Iowa lets a closed Emmetsburg ethanol plant off the hook. The plant received millions of dollars in tax incentives based on its promise to produce millions of gallons of ethanol from crop waste. The Iowa Economic Development Authority gave its approval to the settlement with Poet D-S-M Advanced Biofuels. Fifty-two workers were laid off when Poet stopped operations in July. The company had received about 20 million dollars through grants, forgivable loans, sales tax refunds, and tax credits. All that was based on a promise the plant would employ 35 workers through 2024. The authority has agreed not to try to pursue repayment of those benefits.