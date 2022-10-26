(Grinnell) -- Leaders from Grinnell College and the City of Grinnell are taking steps to respond after students say passing motorists have yelled racial epithets. Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew says there's been a lot of verbal activity and students are starting to feel threatened. Grinnell College is distributing safety kits, has put up temporary lighting, and may install security cameras in some areas of the campus. Earlier this month, racist graffiti
was scrawled on cars and campus signs. Grinnell College operates a shuttle service and students who are uncomfortable walking at night are being encouraged to call for rides on and off campus.
(Cedar Falls) -- A man convicted of killing his grandmother in her kitchen four decades ago has died in prison at the age of 64. Court records show Steve Davidson drove to the Cedar Falls Police Department in 1982 and told officers he had beaten, stabbed, and choked his grandmother to death. Davidson had argued that confession should not have been used against him due to his mental illness, but the Iowa Supreme Court upheld his life prison sentence, ruling Davidson had been calm and coherent as he told police about the murder. State prison officials say Davidson died Sunday morning in a prison hospice unit where he had been taken due to chronic illness.
(Statewide) -- The Powerball jackpot for tonight's (Wednesday) drawing has hit 700 million dollars and is likely to go higher. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says the best estimates right now aren't keeping up with sales. Lotto America, has a jackpot of 29 million dollars for its drawing tonight. Lotto America tickets cost one dollar compared to two dollars for the other two games, and that means smaller overall jackpots, but Neubauer says that is a record. The sales cut-off time here in Iowa for the Powerball drawing is 8:59 p-m. If you buy a ticket after that time, you'll still have a valid Powerball ticket -- but it will be for the next drawing.
(Statewide) -- Experts say parents should advise their kids to be careful when handling a common Halloween accessory. Tammy Noble is a registered nurse and educator at the Iowa Poison Control Center. She says the directions on glow sticks emphasize they are not to be cut or punctured -- because the chemicals inside are an irritant. Glow stick chemicals are not toxic, but if the stinging lasts longer than an hour, Noble suggests calling the poison control center hotline for advice.