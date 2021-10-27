(Waukon, IA) -- The funeral for Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda is today (Wednesday) at 11:00 a-m at the Waukon High School. Benda’s squad car crashed on October 14th as he was on his way to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. He died six days later in the hospital. Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke about Benda's death on the floor of the U-S House Tuesday. Hinson said "This is a devastating loss of a father, husband, son, friend, mentor, and dedicated public servant who made it his life’s mission to keep his community safe in Iowa."
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa will ask the Board of Regents to approve thousands of dollars in emergency spending for the windows at the U-I Children's Hospital. The U-I is asking for approval to spend 771-thousand dollars with an Iowa City company which is applying safety film to various windows of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The school says the film needs to be applied to 77 windows that are experiencing delamination as a safety precaution. The hospital was been plagued by cost overruns and construction issues when it was built.
(Clarion, IA) -- The Wright County community of Clarion is in the process of becoming a sister city to a community in the southeastern European nation of Kosovo. Clarion Mayor Duane Asbe (AS-be) says the agreement was passed last week by the city council. While Clarion is the county seat, it's a rural community of only 28-hundred. Asbe is hoping officials in Kosovo will match them up with a similar-sized town. Kosovo's minister of agriculture visited Clarion this past summer. The name of the sister city will be announced at a later date. A delegation of Iowans plans to visit Kosovo next spring.
(Forest City, IA) -- Forest City-based Winnebago Industries is setting a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of this century. C-E-O Michael Happe (HAP'-ee) says the company is making the pledge through a campaign led by the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Happe says the company which makes campers and trailers has goals that include: zero waste to landfills, with 90 percent diversion of waste by 2030; net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Winnebago Industries last week reported a record fiscal year with a profit of almost 282 million dollars.