(West Des Moines, IA) -- Wells Fargo has confirmed it will reduce its workforce. The company is involved in a multi-year effort that includes workforce reductions in nearly all business lines and locations. The California-based company is the largest employer in the Des Moines metro area with about 13-thousand-500 workers. It isn’t clear how many might be affected. A company spokesperson says it is building a stronger, more efficient company to improve the experience for customers, employees, communities, and shareholders. He says Wells Fargo has been transparent about its plans and has kept its employees informed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa state officials report more than 783 thousand ballots had already been returned for the 2020 presidential election as of Tuesday morning. That is an increase of 20 percent – or 130 thousand votes – when compared to the 2016 election. The 386 thousand registered Democrats who have already voted represent a growth of more than 43 percent or 118 thousand more early votes than four years ago. Twenty-three thousand more Republicans have voted early. There are 13 thousand more registered Republicans in Iowa than there are registered Democrats.
(Ames, IA) -- A 19-year-old Ames man who was wanted for murder has turned himself in. Jonathan Thompson is being held in the Story County Jail. He faces charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery in the October 8th shooting of 20-year-old Devin Lagrone at Brookside Park. Thompson surrendered Sunday. A 16-year-old suspect has also been charged in the shooting, but his name hasn’t been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Authorities in Polk County say a Colorado man travel to Iowa in January, April, and July to have sex with an underage girl. The 15-year-old victim hasn’t been named. Twenty-three-year-old Charles Gearhart of Colorado Springs was arrested there last week. He has been booked into the Polk County Jail. Investigators say he had sex with the girl multiple times at hotels in West Des Moines and Clive. Gearhart has been charged with five counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Dallas and Polk counties.