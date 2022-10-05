(Kansas City, MO) -- The La Nina weather system often brings Iowa and the Midwest an above-normal helping of precipitation, but even though the pattern is expected to stick around for yet another winter, we’re still suffering with drought. The climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, Doug Kluck, says there would normally be a lot more rainfall, especially in the Missouri River basin. He says the expected amount of precipitation simply hasn’t materialized during the past two winters, and it's unclear whether that will change with the snowpack in the winter season ahead. La Nina can be a fickle forecasting tool, he says, as the latest report from the U-S Drought Monitor shows 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or in some level of drought.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Members of the 185th Iowa National Guard in Sioux City have been in Woodbine, building a giant tension fabric structure (T-F-S) that’s a precursor to an Innovative Readiness Training (I-R-T) mission soon to take place at Woodbine High School. Woodbine Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner is also a colonel with the 185th. He says the fabric structure will initially house teams of U-S military members traveling to the area to help construct a new Ignite Pathways building already under construction in Woodbine. The 45-thousand square foot facility is completely focused on Career and Technical Education and is the first ever I-R-T in Iowa.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A security breach at one of the nation’s largest health systems has affected hospitals in Des Moines and Omaha. Officials at Chicago-based Common-Spirit Health say an I-T security incident happened on Monday and some Mercy-One facilities in central Iowa have been affected. A Mercy-One spokesman says some I-T systems have been taken offline and that may include electronic health record systems. The Omaha World Herald reports the Creighton University Medical Center and two other C-H-I hospitals in Omaha have taken steps to respond to the security incident as well. News reports in other states indicate hospitals in Tennessee and Georgia have rescheduled some surgeries and doctors’ appointments.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A northwest Iowa man caught getting meth through the mail has been sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison. According to the U-S Attorney’s Office that prosecuted the case, 55-year-old Armando Silva Reyes of Spencer gave a quarter pound of meth to an informant on two occasions. On February Third of last year, Silva Reyes and others received three pounds of meth through the Post Office in Spencer. Prosecutors say Silva Reyes was part of a network that distributed meth by the pound in northern Iowa.