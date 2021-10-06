(Des Moines, IA) -- Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, talked with reporters following the vote Tuesday to reject the first redistricting proposal. He says one concern is state law has guidelines requiring the population count to vary by less than one percent from district to district, and for the districts to be as geographically compact as possible. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") of Coralville says this map was squarely in line with the plans that Iowa legislatures have approved in the past. Wahls and other Democrats say they suspect Republicans are aiming to get to the third and final set of maps -- when they'd be able to change district boundaries. Whitver says the first set of maps were rejected two out of the four previous times the Iowa legislature has approved a redistricting plan under the current state law.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines police officer has shot a woman who was armed with a knife. The officer was responding to a 9-1-1 call from a man who said a woman had tried to stab him and was still following him down the street. When the officer arrived, he says the suspect turned her attention to him and began moving toward him – ignoring his command. Less than a minute after he had arrived on the scene, the officer says he was forced to shoot the woman. No names have been released. The suspect was taken to UnityPoint-Methodist Medical Center for treatment. The officer wasn’t injured and the woman’s medical condition hasn’t been released. A one-block stretch of Walnut Street was closed while evidence was collected.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Ten Republican governors say they are visiting the Mexican border in Texas today (Wednesday) “to witness firsthand the crisis playing out.” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is in that group. A spokesperson for Reynolds says it’s an official visit and taxpayers will be responsible for about 500 dollars to cover the cost of lodging for the governor and her staff. The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee will pay for transportation. In addition to Reynolds, governors from Texas, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oklahoma will attend events at the border.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Fifty years after Maureen Brubaker-Farley’s body was found, D-N-A evidence has been used to identify her killer. The 17-year-old victim was reported missing September 20th, 1971, and her body was discovered four days later. Authorities traced the D-N-A to the family of a man who knew Brubaker-Farley from working at a Cedar Rapids diner. George Smith died eight years ago so now charges will be filed.