(Clarinda, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections is conducting mass testing at the Clarinda prison to gauge the scale of a potential coronavirus outbreak. Staff conducted mass testing Tuesday according to Department of Corrections Director Beth Skinner. As of October 4th, a total of 38 prisoners and five staffers there had contracted COVID-19. Additional testing is also being done at the prison in Mount Pleasant, where some 438 were infected, though the department says a majority are considered recovered. The department says four prisoners have died after contracting the disease.
(Indianola, IA) -- Warren County prosecutors have filed charges of child endangerment resulting in death against two people. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Nicole Phillips and 29-year-old Gregory Burton Rodee were charged in the June death of a newborn child in Indianola. Authorities were called to a home about a child who had stopped breathing. Emergency responders say the parents denied care and transport for the infant who had been born about 20 minutes earlier. An autopsy found the child had drugs in its system. Doctors said the concentrations were consistent with the mother being addicted to drugs – and those drugs caused a respiratory failure for the victim.
(Van Meter, IA) -- A middle school science teacher and assistant football coach in the Van Meter School District has been placed on leave for allegedly assaulting a student. Investigators say Joel Bartz confronted a group of students as they were trying to cover his home in toilet paper. Bartz has been charged with assault and criminal mischief. He’s accused of tearing one teenager’s shirt, then hitting him in the head several times. The extent of the injuries suffered hasn’t been released.
(Woodward, IA) -- The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it started receiving multiple calls about an explosion people had heard Tuesday at about 8:00 p-m. The blast was heard from miles away. An investigation revealed a group of teenagers had blown up some Tannerite on private property near Woodward. No injuries or damages were caused. Reports about the explosion were submitted from as far away as Madrid and Perry. Authorities say no charges will be filed.